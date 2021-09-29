CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

