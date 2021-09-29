CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Ingredion by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

