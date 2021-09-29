CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 872.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $476.35 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

