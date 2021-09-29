CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

