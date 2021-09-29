CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $5.25 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

SPGP opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.