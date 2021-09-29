CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 22,704 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 684.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

