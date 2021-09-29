CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 96,434 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,712,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 147.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

