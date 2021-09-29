CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,722 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

