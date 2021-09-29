CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,852 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

