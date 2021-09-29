CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 935 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after acquiring an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $107.31 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

