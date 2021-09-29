Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.