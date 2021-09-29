Clearfield Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 210,800 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,968,000. Roblox comprises approximately 10.5% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 101,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,684. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock valued at $51,475,172 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

