Clearfield Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Clearfield Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for 11.8% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of ACI Worldwide worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 150.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,310. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.