Clearfield Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 451,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,748,000. Farfetch makes up 12.6% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 134.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 34,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,287. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.