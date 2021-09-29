Clearfield Capital Management LP Takes $18.46 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 699,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 10.2% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $280,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

