Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. 74,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,361. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.35 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock worth $92,684,534. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

