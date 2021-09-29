CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.96

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.96 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.92). CLS shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 603,356 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.96. The company has a market capitalization of £916.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

