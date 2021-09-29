Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.00

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$92.00 and traded as high as C$92.45. Cogeco shares last traded at C$91.32, with a volume of 7,678 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGO. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.0600011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

