Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy Sells 100,150 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 982,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,189. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

