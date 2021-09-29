Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director Sells $4,611,545.12 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 982,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

