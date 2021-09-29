Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.44. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 27,889 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.