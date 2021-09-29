Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

