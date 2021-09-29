Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Invests $64.70 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,697,000. BioNTech makes up 0.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.12% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.89. 29,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $464.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.13 and its 200 day moving average is $238.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

