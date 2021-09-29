Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 84,585 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 4.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.97% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $351,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.