Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 2,534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,729.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,778.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,481.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

