Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 112,327 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,327 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 5.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.17% of Eli Lilly and worth $375,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,870,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,494,000 after purchasing an additional 231,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.49. 69,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

