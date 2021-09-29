Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,675 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

