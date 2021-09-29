Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,134 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

