Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,296 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 264,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,682 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

