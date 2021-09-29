Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

