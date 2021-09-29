Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 120,288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 381,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

