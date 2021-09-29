Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $160.13 and a 12 month high of $247.55.

