Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 18,867 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

MJ opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

