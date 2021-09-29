Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,259 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.14% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

