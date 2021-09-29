Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,932 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.