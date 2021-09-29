Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $332.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

