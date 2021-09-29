Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

