Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

