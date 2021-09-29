Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE:DHI opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.