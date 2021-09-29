Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

