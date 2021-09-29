Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

