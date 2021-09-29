Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

