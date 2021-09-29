Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 56,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

