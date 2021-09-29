Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.75. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

