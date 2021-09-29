Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

