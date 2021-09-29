Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

