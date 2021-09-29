Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

