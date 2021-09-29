Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

