Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 146.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $671.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $281.57 and a one year high of $736.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.48 and its 200 day moving average is $569.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

