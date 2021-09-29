Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,627 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $191.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $177.68.

